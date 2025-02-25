Citadel visits Furman following Fox’s 21-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (5-22, 0-16 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (21-8, 9-7 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-22, 0-16 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (21-8, 9-7 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on Furman after Brody Fox scored 21 points in Citadel’s 76-75 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Paladins have gone 12-3 in home games. Furman is 7-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 0-16 against SoCon opponents. Citadel is 2-13 against opponents over .500.

Furman averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Citadel allows. Citadel averages 67.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 69.1 Furman gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pjay Smith Jr. is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.8 points for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fox is averaging 16.8 points for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 65.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.