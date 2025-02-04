Citadel plays UNC Greensboro on 6-game home slide

UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-9, 7-3 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-16, 0-10 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-9, 7-3 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-16, 0-10 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel looks to stop its six-game home skid with a victory against UNC Greensboro.

The Bulldogs are 5-8 in home games. Citadel has a 2-10 record against teams over .500.

The Spartans have gone 7-3 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Citadel makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). UNC Greensboro has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 45.0% shooting opponents of Citadel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Fox is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Cameron Glover is averaging 9.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the last 10 games.

Kenyon Giles is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 61.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

