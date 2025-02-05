Citadel hosts UNC Greensboro on home losing streak

UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-9, 7-3 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-16, 0-10 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-9, 7-3 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-16, 0-10 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -12.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel plays UNC Greensboro looking to end its six-game home skid.

The Bulldogs are 5-8 on their home court. Citadel has a 5-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spartans are 7-3 against conference opponents. UNC Greensboro averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

Citadel averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 45.0% shooting opponents of Citadel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sola Adebisi is averaging 8.4 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs. Brody Fox is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Atwell averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Kenyon Giles is shooting 45.8% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 61.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

