Citadel hosts Samford in conference matchup

Samford Bulldogs (17-5, 7-2 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-15, 0-9 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Samford Bulldogs (17-5, 7-2 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-15, 0-9 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits Citadel in SoCon action Saturday.

The Citadel Bulldogs have gone 5-7 in home games. Citadel ranks eighth in the SoCon with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Sola Adebisi averaging 4.1.

The Samford Bulldogs have gone 7-2 against SoCon opponents. Samford is 30th in college basketball averaging 10.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.5% from downtown. Trey Fort leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 40.3% from 3-point range.

Citadel’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Samford gives up. Samford has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Citadel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paxton Davidson is averaging seven points for the Citadel Bulldogs. Brody Fox is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Collin Holloway is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Samford Bulldogs. Fort is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Citadel Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Samford Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.