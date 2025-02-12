Citadel Bulldogs take on the Wofford Terriers on 15-game losing streak

Wofford Terriers (13-12, 7-5 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-18, 0-12 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Wofford Terriers (13-12, 7-5 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-18, 0-12 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -13; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel aims to stop its 15-game skid when the Bulldogs play Wofford.

The Bulldogs are 5-9 in home games. Citadel is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Terriers are 7-5 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is 2-4 in one-possession games.

Citadel averages 67.7 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 70.2 Wofford allows. Wofford averages 74.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 75.0 Citadel allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Fox is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dillon Bailey averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Corey Tripp is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 62.3 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.