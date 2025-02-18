Cincinnati visits Small and West Virginia

Cincinnati Bearcats (15-10, 5-9 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (15-10, 7-8 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Cincinnati Bearcats (15-10, 5-9 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (15-10, 7-8 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays Cincinnati after Javon Small scored 22 points in West Virginia’s 74-71 overtime loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Mountaineers are 10-4 on their home court. West Virginia has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats are 5-9 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

West Virginia averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 7.7 more points per game (72.1) than West Virginia gives up (64.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Mountaineers. Toby Okani is averaging 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the past 10 games.

Jizzle James is averaging 12.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 25.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.