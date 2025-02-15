Cincinnati takes on No. 10 Iowa State after James’ 25-point outing

Cincinnati Bearcats (15-9, 5-8 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (19-5, 10-4 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Cincinnati Bearcats (15-9, 5-8 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (19-5, 10-4 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -11.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits No. 10 Iowa State after Jizzle James scored 25 points in Cincinnati’s 85-75 win over the Utah Utes.

The Cyclones are 12-1 on their home court. Iowa State averages 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Bearcats have gone 5-8 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is ninth in the Big 12 with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 4.8.

Iowa State averages 81.5 points, 17.0 more per game than the 64.5 Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 14.5 points, eight rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

James is averaging 11.7 points and four assists for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

