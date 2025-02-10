Cincinnati hosts Utah after James’ 24-point game

Utah Utes (13-10, 5-7 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (14-9, 4-8 Big 12) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Utes (13-10, 5-7 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (14-9, 4-8 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces Utah after Jizzle James scored 24 points in Cincinnati’s 84-66 victory over the BYU Cougars.

The Bearcats have gone 9-4 at home. Cincinnati has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Utes have gone 5-7 against Big 12 opponents. Utah has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cincinnati scores 71.6 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 70.2 Utah gives up. Utah has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is averaging 11.5 points for the Bearcats. James is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

Gabe Madsen is averaging 14.7 points for the Utes. Ezra Ausar is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

