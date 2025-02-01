Cincinnati and West Virginia square off in conference showdown

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-7, 5-5 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-8, 2-7 Big 12) Cincinnati; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-7, 5-5 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (12-8, 2-7 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays Cincinnati in Big 12 action Sunday.

The Bearcats are 8-3 on their home court. Cincinnati scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 5-5 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 13-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Cincinnati makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). West Virginia scores 7.1 more points per game (70.1) than Cincinnati allows to opponents (63.0).

The Bearcats and Mountaineers face off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Daniel Skillings Jr. is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Javon Small is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 19.1 points, five assists and 1.8 steals. Jonathan Powell is shooting 37.5% and averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 61.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

