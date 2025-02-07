Christofilis scores 19 as Seattle U takes down Tarleton State 91-54

SEATTLE (AP) — John Christofilis’ 19 points helped Seattle University defeat Tarleton State 91-54 on Thursday night. Christofilis shot 7…

SEATTLE (AP) — John Christofilis’ 19 points helped Seattle University defeat Tarleton State 91-54 on Thursday night.

Christofilis shot 7 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Redhawks (9-13, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference). Brayden Maldonado scored 18 points and added six assists. DaSean Stevens shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Texans (10-14, 5-4) were led by Keitenn Bristow, who recorded 22 points and two steals. Bubu Benjamin added 19 points and six rebounds for Tarleton State. Joseph Martinez finished with five points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Seattle U hosts UT Arlington and Tarleton State visits Utah Valley.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.