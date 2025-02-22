Live Radio
Christian May scores 21 to lead Towson to 76-67 victory over Campbell

The Associated Press

February 22, 2025, 4:52 PM

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Christian May scored 21 points to lead Towson to a 76-67 victory over Campbell on Saturday.

May shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (19-10, 14-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Tyler Tejada hit all three of his 3-point attempts and scored 17. Nendah Tarke added 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting.

Nolan Dorsey led the way for the Fighting Camels (15-14, 10-6) with 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Colby Duggan added 12 points and Tasos Cook scored nine.

Towson entered halftime tied with Campbell 38-38. May paced the team in scoring in the first half with 14 points. Towson used an 11-2 second-half run to break a 42-42 tie and take the lead at 53-44 with 13:08 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Tejada scored 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Towson hosts William & Mary and Campbell hosts UNC Wilmington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

