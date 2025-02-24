Christian Ings helps Norfolk State extend win streak to 8 with 69-60 victory over Morgan State

Christian Ings scored 12 points to lead Norfolk State to a 69-60 victory over Morgan State on Monday night, upping the Spartans' win streak to eight.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Christian Ings scored 12 points to lead Norfolk State to a 69-60 victory over Morgan State on Monday night, upping the Spartans’ win streak to eight.

Ings shot 5 of 10 from the field and went 2 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (20-8, 10-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Chris Fields Jr. scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. Terrance Jones hit two 3-pointers and also scored 11.

Kameron Hobbs led the way for the Bears (11-16, 5-6) with 20 points. Daniel Akitoby totaled 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Norfolk State has a two-game lead over South Carolina State with three games left in the regular season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

