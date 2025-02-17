Chris Fields Jr. scores 23 to lead Norfolk State to 96-84 victory over Delaware State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Chris Fields Jr. scored 23 points to help Norfolk State defeat Delaware State 96-84 on Monday…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Chris Fields Jr. scored 23 points to help Norfolk State defeat Delaware State 96-84 on Monday night.

Fields also had nine rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Spartans (18-8, 8-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who have won six in a row. Brian Moore Jr. made 9 of 14 shots and scored 20. Tyrel Bladen made all eight of his shots and scored 16.

Kaseem Watson led the Hornets (13-11, 5-4) with 19 points and six rebounds. Robert Smith added 18 points and three steals. Martaz Robinson pitched in with 17 points and four assists. The Hornets had a five-game win streak end.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

