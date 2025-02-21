Chicago State visits Doyinsola Modesayor and Wagner

Chicago State Cougars (4-24, 4-9 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-18, 3-9 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Chicago State Cougars (4-24, 4-9 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (6-18, 3-9 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces Chicago State after Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor scored 21 points in Wagner’s 77-64 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Seahawks are 4-6 in home games. Wagner has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars have gone 4-9 against NEC opponents. Chicago State is fifth in the NEC with 11.4 assists per game led by Aiyanna Culver averaging 3.2.

Wagner scores 58.8 points per game, 19.7 fewer points than the 78.5 Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wagner gives up.

The Seahawks and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Fabozzi averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Taleah Washington is shooting 28.6% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Josie Hill is averaging 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Culver is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

