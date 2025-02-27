Chicago State travels to Mercyhurst for conference matchup

Chicago State Cougars (4-25, 4-10 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (14-16, 8-7 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Chicago State Cougars (4-25, 4-10 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (14-16, 8-7 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays Mercyhurst in NEC action Thursday.

The Lakers have gone 10-2 at home. Mercyhurst is seventh in the NEC scoring 67.2 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Cougars have gone 4-10 against NEC opponents. Chicago State is 3-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Mercyhurst averages 67.2 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 78.6 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 62.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 70.0 Mercyhurst allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Planutis is averaging 14.9 points for the Lakers. Aidan Reichert is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Forrest is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cougars. Gabe Spinelli is averaging 11.1 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 25.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

