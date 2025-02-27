Chicago State hosts Kuhns and Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst Lakers (9-16, 6-8 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (4-25, 4-10 NEC) Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst…

Mercyhurst Lakers (9-16, 6-8 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (4-25, 4-10 NEC)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits Chicago State after Bailey Kuhns scored 23 points in Mercyhurst’s 70-69 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Cougars have gone 3-10 at home. Chicago State is 0-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers have gone 6-8 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst ranks fourth in the NEC shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Chicago State averages 59.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 67.2 Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Chicago State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiyanna Culver averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Josie Hill is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Allyson Ross averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Kuhns is averaging 20.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

