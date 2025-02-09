Cheesman and Belmont host UIC

Belmont Bruins (15-7, 10-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-11, 6-5 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes…

Belmont Bruins (15-7, 10-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-11, 6-5 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on UIC after Kendal Cheesman scored 21 points in Belmont’s 69-41 victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Flames are 6-4 in home games. UIC ranks ninth in the MVC in rebounding with 31.0 rebounds. Jaida McCloud leads the Flames with 5.8 boards.

The Bruins are 10-1 in conference matchups. Belmont has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

UIC averages 67.6 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 63.1 Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UIC gives up.

The Flames and Bruins meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristian Young is averaging 2.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Flames. Makiyah Williams is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jailyn Banks is averaging 12.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

