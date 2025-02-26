Cheesman and Belmont host Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-21, 2-14 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (16-11, 11-5 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-21, 2-14 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (16-11, 11-5 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Southern Illinois after Kendal Cheesman scored 25 points in Belmont’s 83-78 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins have gone 8-3 at home. Belmont is sixth in the MVC scoring 70.4 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Salukis have gone 2-14 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Belmont’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois’ 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (39.7%).

The Bruins and Salukis square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheesman is averaging 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Gift Uchenna is averaging 14.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Salukis: 1-9, averaging 55.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.