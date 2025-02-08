Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler power No. 4 Tennessee to a 70-52 win over Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 21 points, Zakai Zeigler added 17 and No. 4 Tennessee beat Oklahoma 70-52…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 21 points, Zakai Zeigler added 17 and No. 4 Tennessee beat Oklahoma 70-52 on Saturday in the teams’ first meeting in 56 years.

Tennessee (20-4, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) took control early, hitting 14 of its first 16 shots, including going 5 for 5 from 3-point range. The Vols, who shot 60% for the game, led by 20 points at halftime and 28 with 5:28 left.

Jalon Moore scored 12 points and Bryce Goodine added nine for Oklahoma (16-7, 3-7), which dropped its second straight game to a top-five opponent after winning three of four. Jeremiah Fears scored eight points for the Sooners, who were 17-of-53 (32%) shooting.

Felix Okpara had four of Tennessee’s eight blocked shots.

Takeaways

Oklahoma: The Sooners lacked the paint presence to hold up against the Vols’ frontcourt. Oklahoma finished with 20 points in the paint. Tennessee had 26.

Tennessee: The Volunteers dominated at both ends of the floor, making 29 of 48 shots while holding Oklahoma to 6-of-23 shooting on 3-pointers (26%).

Key moment

After Oklahoma cut the lead to 19-14 on a layup by Fears, Tennessee closed the first half with a 26-11 run for a 45-25 halftime lead.

Key stat

Tennessee, which leads the SEC in scoring defense, limited Oklahoma to a season-low 25 points in the first 20 minutes. The Vols kept it up in the second half and didn’t allow a field goal for a stretch of 6:30.

Up next

Oklahoma visits No. 15 Missouri on Wednesday. Tennessee is at No. 14 Kentucky on Tuesday.

