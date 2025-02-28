Chattanooga visits VMI following Yildizoglu’s 23-point outing

Chattanooga Mocs (22-8, 14-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (13-17, 7-10 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI…

Chattanooga Mocs (22-8, 14-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (13-17, 7-10 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI faces Chattanooga after Tan Yildizoglu scored 23 points in VMI’s 95-83 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Keydets are 7-6 on their home court. VMI is sixth in the SoCon scoring 74.0 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Mocs are 14-3 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon scoring 78.6 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

VMI averages 74.0 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 72.1 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 5.5 more points per game (78.6) than VMI allows to opponents (73.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickey Bradley, Jr. is shooting 42.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Keydets. Augustinas Kiudulas is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Honor Huff is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 14.7 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Mocs: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

