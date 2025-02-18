Chattanooga takes home win streak into matchup with Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-17, 4-10 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (19-8, 11-3 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-17, 4-10 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (19-8, 11-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Mocs take on Western Carolina.

The Mocs are 11-3 on their home court. Chattanooga averages 16.9 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Trey Bonham with 2.8.

The Catamounts are 4-10 against conference opponents. Western Carolina is 3-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Chattanooga makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Western Carolina has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Western Carolina’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Chattanooga has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Mocs. Bonham is averaging 14.9 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bernard Pelote is averaging 14 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 9-1, averaging 79.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.