Chattanooga plays Samford on 5-game win streak

Chattanooga Mocs (17-8, 9-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (19-6, 9-3 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (17-8, 9-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (19-6, 9-3 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga will attempt to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against Samford.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 in home games. Samford leads the SoCon with 17.3 assists per game led by Rylan Jones averaging 5.4.

The Mocs are 9-3 in conference play. Chattanooga is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Samford makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Chattanooga has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Chattanooga has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Samford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 11.4 points, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Jaden Brownell is averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games.

Honor Huff is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Mocs. Bash Wieland is averaging 14.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.