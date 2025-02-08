Chattanooga hosts Furman after Anderson’s 30-point showing

Furman Paladins (18-6, 6-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (16-8, 8-3 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Furman Paladins (18-6, 6-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (16-8, 8-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Chattanooga after Nick Anderson scored 30 points in Furman’s 84-75 overtime win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Mocs are 9-3 in home games. Chattanooga scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Paladins are 6-5 against SoCon opponents. Furman has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Chattanooga averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Furman gives up. Furman has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Bonham is averaging 13 points for the Mocs. Bash Wieland is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Pjay Smith Jr. is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 16.1 points and 3.3 assists. Anderson is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Paladins: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.