Chattanooga faces Mercer for conference matchup

Chattanooga Mocs (11-11, 6-3 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (7-16, 2-6 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SoCon foes Mercer and Chattanooga square off on Thursday.

The Bears are 4-7 on their home court. Mercer is eighth in the SoCon with 9.7 assists per game led by Nahawa Diarra Berthe averaging 2.8.

The Mocs are 6-3 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is sixth in the SoCon scoring 60.6 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

Mercer is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 37.8% Chattanooga allows to opponents. Chattanooga averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Mercer gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariana Bennett is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bears. Kayla Smith is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Caia Elisaldez is averaging 13 points and 4.5 assists for the Mocs. Karsen Murphy is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 51.7 points, 22.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 63.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

