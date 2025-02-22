Chattanooga defeats Citadel 76-75

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Bash Wieland’s 17 points helped Chattanooga defeat Citadel 76-75 on Saturday. Wieland finished 8 of 11…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Bash Wieland’s 17 points helped Chattanooga defeat Citadel 76-75 on Saturday.

Wieland finished 8 of 11 from the field for the Mocs (21-8, 13-3 Southern Conference). Trey Bonham shot 5 for 13, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Honor Huff had 14 points and shot 3 for 13 (2 for 11 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. The Mocs extended their winning streak to nine games.

The Bulldogs (5-22, 0-16) were led in scoring by Brody Fox, who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Christian Moore added 13 points for Citadel. Colby McAllister finished with 12 points. The Bulldogs prolonged their losing streak to 19 in a row.

Chattanooga next plays Thursday against UNC Greensboro on the road, and Citadel will visit Furman on Wednesday.

