Chattanooga beats UNC Greensboro 75-63, wins 10th straight and clinches SoCon regular season title

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bash Wieland scored 18 points and Chattanooga beat UNC Greensboro 75-63 on Thursday night to clinch the Southern Conference regular season title.

Chattanooga won its 10th straight game and collected the program’s 13th regular season title and second since 2022.

Wieland shot 6 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Mocs (22-8, 14-3 Southern Conference). Trey Bonham scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Honor Huff shot 4 for 9 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Spartans (19-11, 12-5) were led by Ronald Polite, who posted 17 points and five assists. Demetrius Davis added 14 points for UNC Greensboro. Kenyon Giles finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Chattanooga visits VMI and UNC Greensboro plays Samford at home.

