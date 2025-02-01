Chas Kelley III hits game-winning 3 as Boston College comeback stuns Florida State 77-76

BOSTON (AP) — Chad Venning hit a put-back jumper and Chas Kelley III stole an errant in-bounds pass and knocked…

BOSTON (AP) — Chad Venning hit a put-back jumper and Chas Kelley III stole an errant in-bounds pass and knocked down a 3-pointer as Boston College scored five points in the final seven seconds to snap a six-game losing streak, stunning Florida State 77-76 on Saturday.

Boston College trailed by eight points, 70-62 with less than a minute left but Donald Hand Jr. turned a three-point play, and after the Seminoles’ Jamir Watkins hit two free throws Fred Payne and Hand each hit two to get the Eagles within three. After Malique Ewin hit two free throws, Payne answered with a three-point play to make it 74-72. Ewin hit two more free throws, but after he blocked a Payne layup Venning gathered the loose ball and scored to make it 76-74. A.J. Swinton lobbed Florida State’s in-bounds pass to no one with seven seconds left and Kelley tracked down the loose ball, turned and drilled the game-winning 3.

Boston College (10-11, 2-8 ACC) got off to a 5-0 start, but did not lead the rest of the half after Florida State took a 15-14 lead with 13:22 left.

Hand scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Boston College and Payne fired off the bench to score 14 points, hitting 5-of-5 free throws.

Jamir Watkins scored 19 points to lead the Seminoles (13-9, 4-7), reaching double figures for the 20th time in 22 games and topping 900 career points. Ewin was 8-for-8 at the line and finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Swinton added 10 points off the bench.

Florida State plays host to Notre Dame on Tuesday. Boston College hosts No. 21 Louisville on Wednesday.

