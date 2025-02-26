Charlotte visits Lampkin and North Texas

Charlotte 49ers (9-17, 4-11 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (20-7, 12-3 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (9-17, 4-11 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (20-7, 12-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts Charlotte after Tommisha Lampkin scored 23 points in North Texas’ 75-73 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Eagles are 13-1 in home games. North Texas ranks fifth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.6 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The 49ers have gone 4-11 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is 1-1 in one-possession games.

North Texas averages 69.7 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 68.0 Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 60.7 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 62.6 North Texas allows.

The Eagles and 49ers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lampkin is averaging 16.9 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaaucklyn Moore is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hayleigh Breland is averaging 11.3 points for the 49ers. Keanna Rembert is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

