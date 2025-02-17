Charlotte hosts South Florida after Puisis’ 23-point game

South Florida Bulls (18-8, 11-2 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (8-16, 3-10 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (18-8, 11-2 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (8-16, 3-10 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits Charlotte after Sammie Puisis scored 23 points in South Florida’s 74-62 win against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The 49ers are 4-7 on their home court. Charlotte is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

The Bulls are 11-2 in conference matchups. South Florida is second in the AAC giving up 60.5 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Charlotte averages 61.1 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 60.5 South Florida allows. South Florida averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Charlotte allows.

The 49ers and Bulls match up Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayleigh Breland is scoring 11.1 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the 49ers. Alexis Andrews is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

Puisis is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 14.9 points. Carla Brito is shooting 48.0% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

