Charlotte hosts Hill and Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-11, 5-5 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-13, 2-7 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits Charlotte after Elise Hill scored 20 points in Tulsa’s 56-42 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The 49ers are 3-6 in home games. Charlotte has a 2-10 record against teams over .500.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-5 against AAC opponents. Tulsa has a 3-10 record against teams over .500.

Charlotte’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 67.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 67.9 Charlotte allows to opponents.

The 49ers and Golden Hurricane meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayleigh Breland is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 11.1 points. Alexis Andrews is averaging nine points over the last 10 games.

Delanie Crawford is shooting 39.8% and averaging 16.7 points for the Golden Hurricane. Hill is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

