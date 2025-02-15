Charlotte hosts East Carolina following Walker’s 29-point game

East Carolina Pirates (14-11, 6-6 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (9-16, 2-10 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

East Carolina Pirates (14-11, 6-6 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (9-16, 2-10 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces Charlotte after C.J. Walker scored 29 points in East Carolina’s 82-75 win against the UAB Blazers.

The 49ers have gone 7-6 at home. Charlotte averages 9.1 turnovers per game and is 6-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Pirates have gone 6-6 against AAC opponents. East Carolina ranks second in the AAC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by RJ Felton averaging 7.2.

Charlotte’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Charlotte allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nik Graves is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 17.2 points. Jaehshon Thomas is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Cam Hayes is averaging 9.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Pirates. Walker is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.