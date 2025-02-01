Charleston Southern wins 89-85 against Longwood

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daylen Berry had 28 points in Charleston Southern’s 89-85 victory against Longwood on Saturday. Berry…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daylen Berry had 28 points in Charleston Southern’s 89-85 victory against Longwood on Saturday.

Berry had five rebounds for the Buccaneers (8-16, 4-5 Big South Conference). RJ Johnson scored 22 points while going 6 of 9 and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and added eight assists. Taje’ Kelly shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 20 points.

Kyrell Luc finished with 14 points and five assists for the Lancers (16-8, 5-4). Jaylen Benard added 14 points for Longwood. Elijah Tucker and Michael Christmas also had 11 points each.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.