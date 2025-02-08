Charleston Southern plays Gardner-Webb after Kelly’s 27-point showing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-17, 4-6 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-14, 4-6 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-17, 4-6 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-14, 4-6 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Gardner-Webb after Taje’ Kelly scored 27 points in Charleston Southern’s 83-65 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-3 in home games. Gardner-Webb is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Buccaneers are 4-6 in conference games. Charleston Southern averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Gardner-Webb scores 74.6 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 78.7 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Gardner-Webb gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Jamaine Mann is shooting 56.3% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Daylen Berry averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Kelly is averaging 22.1 points and 9.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.