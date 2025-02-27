Charleston (SC) faces Elon, aims for 4th straight home win

Elon Phoenix (13-12, 7-7 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-6, 10-4 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon Phoenix (13-12, 7-7 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (19-6, 10-4 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Cougars take on Elon.

The Cougars have gone 10-2 at home. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 14.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 4.9.

The Phoenix are 7-7 in conference games. Elon ranks sixth in the CAA scoring 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Dereje Hannah averaging 8.0.

Charleston (SC) averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Elon gives up. Elon averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Charleston (SC) gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is averaging 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Cougars. Sophie Tougas is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Raven Preston is averaging 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and two steals for the Phoenix. Kamryn Doty is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 54.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.