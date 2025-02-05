Champion’s 20 lead Chattanooga over Wofford 79-70

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Frank Champion scored 20 points as Chattanooga beat Wofford 79-70 on Wednesday night. Champion added six…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Frank Champion scored 20 points as Chattanooga beat Wofford 79-70 on Wednesday night.

Champion added six rebounds and three blocks for the Mocs (16-8, 8-3 Southern Conference). Bash Wieland scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Honor Huff shot 3 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Corey Tripp finished with 20 points for the Terriers (12-12, 6-5). Dillon Bailey added 13 points for Wofford.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Chattanooga hosts Furman and Wofford travels to play Mercer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.