Chammaa leads San Diego against Loyola Marymount after 24-point performance

Loyola Marymount Lions (13-8, 5-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-19, 1-9 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces Loyola Marymount after Joey Chammaa scored 24 points in San Diego’s 98-90 loss to the Pepperdine Waves.

The Toreros are 4-10 on their home court. San Diego has a 2-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions have gone 5-4 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 2.3.

San Diego scores 68.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 69.9 Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 71.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.5 San Diego gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Toreros. Kody Clouet is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Will Johnston is averaging 11.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 1-9, averaging 71.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.