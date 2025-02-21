Central Michigan plays Western Michigan following Darrington’s 20-point performance

Western Michigan Broncos (10-14, 6-7 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (11-14, 6-7 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (10-14, 6-7 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (11-14, 6-7 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Western Michigan after Ayanna-Sarai Darrington scored 20 points in Central Michigan’s 74-62 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Chippewas have gone 5-6 in home games. Central Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Broncos have gone 6-7 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Central Michigan averages 64.6 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 63.5 Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jess Lawson is averaging 11.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Chippewas. Madi Morson is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Marina Asensio is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Broncos. Hannah Spitzley is averaging 15 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 55.8 points, 23.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

