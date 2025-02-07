Central Michigan plays Marshall after Morson’s 24-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (9-13, 5-6 MAC) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-16, 2-10 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Central Michigan Chippewas (9-13, 5-6 MAC) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-16, 2-10 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on Marshall after Madi Morson scored 24 points in Central Michigan’s 75-48 victory over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Thundering Herd have gone 5-6 at home. Marshall averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Chippewas are 3-6 on the road. Central Michigan is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.6 turnovers per game.

Marshall averages 68.0 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 67.9 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Marshall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aislynn Hayes is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 14.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games.

Morson is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Chippewas. Jess Lawson is averaging 13.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 25.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

