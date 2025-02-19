Central Michigan plays Eastern Michigan for conference showdown

Central Michigan Chippewas (10-14, 5-7 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-22, 0-12 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (10-14, 5-7 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-22, 0-12 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan square off on Wednesday.

The Eagles are 1-10 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 1-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

The Chippewas are 5-7 in conference play. Central Michigan is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.4 turnovers per game.

Eastern Michigan scores 59.0 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 68.0 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Eastern Michigan gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Westphal averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Sisi Eleko is averaging 18.2 points and 10.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Madi Morson is averaging 15.5 points for the Chippewas. Jess Lawson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 56.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.