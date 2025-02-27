Central Connecticut State beats Le Moyne 84-75 to clinch the Northeast Conference title

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Devin Haid scored 18 points and Central Connecticut State defeated Le Moyne 84-75 on Thursday…

CCSU (22-6, 13-2 Northeast Conference) has won 11 games in a row.

Haid also contributed nine rebounds and six assists for the Blue Devils. Jayden Brown scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 (3 for 3 from 3-point range). Abdul Momoh had 13 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.

The Dolphins (9-21, 4-11) were led in scoring by AJ Dancier, who finished with 25 points, four assists and three steals. Nate Fouts added 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Le Moyne.

Both teams next play Saturday. Central Connecticut State visits Wagner and Le Moyne goes on the road to play Stonehill.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

