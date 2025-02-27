Central Arkansas visits Recanati and Eastern Kentucky

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (20-7, 14-2 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (19-10, 9-7 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (20-7, 14-2 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (19-10, 9-7 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts Central Arkansas after Alice Recanati scored 27 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 80-72 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Colonels are 9-3 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky is third in the ASUN scoring 73.3 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Sugar Bears are 14-2 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas ranks fourth in the ASUN shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Eastern Kentucky averages 73.3 points, 11.2 more per game than the 62.1 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Recanati is averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Colonels. Kaitlyn Costner is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jade Upshaw is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, while averaging 15.4 points. Leah Mafua is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 9-1, averaging 69.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

