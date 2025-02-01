Central Arkansas visits Lane and North Alabama

Central Arkansas Bears (6-16, 2-7 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (14-8, 6-3 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:45 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Central Arkansas Bears (6-16, 2-7 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (14-8, 6-3 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -14.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Central Arkansas after Jacari Lane scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 75-67 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Lions are 9-1 on their home court. North Alabama ranks fourth in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Bears are 2-7 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is 2-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

North Alabama averages 78.5 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 76.5 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 71.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 71.9 North Alabama gives up.

The Lions and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane is averaging 16.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Layne Taylor is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bears. Elias Cato is averaging 15.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.