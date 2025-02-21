Central Arkansas takes on conference rival West Georgia

West Georgia Wolves (11-15, 5-10 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (19-7, 13-2 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

West Georgia Wolves (11-15, 5-10 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (19-7, 13-2 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Destiny Jones and West Georgia visit Jade Upshaw and Central Arkansas in ASUN play.

The Sugar Bears have gone 11-1 at home. Central Arkansas is fifth in the ASUN scoring 70.2 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Wolves are 5-10 in conference games. West Georgia is sixth in the ASUN scoring 68.7 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Central Arkansas is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.2% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Central Arkansas allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Upshaw is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Sugar Bears. Leah Mafua is averaging 14.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games.

Zuriyah Davis is averaging 13.1 points for the Wolves. Jones is averaging 10.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 9-1, averaging 71.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Wolves: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.