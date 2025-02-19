Central Arkansas plays FGCU, aims for 13th straight win

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (23-3, 14-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (19-6, 13-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (23-3, 14-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (19-6, 13-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas is looking to prolong its 12-game win streak with a victory against FGCU.

The Sugar Bears are 11-0 on their home court. Central Arkansas has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 14-0 in ASUN play. FGCU ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Central Arkansas averages 70.1 points, 17.7 more per game than the 52.4 FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 10.3 more points per game (71.1) than Central Arkansas allows (60.8).

The Sugar Bears and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Upshaw is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, while averaging 15.6 points. Leah Mafua is averaging 14.9 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Emani Jefferson is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Lauryn Taylor is averaging 12.3 points and 11.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 10-0, averaging 70.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 72.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

