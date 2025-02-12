Central Arkansas hosts Jacksonville following Payne’s 20-point performance

Jacksonville Dolphins (15-9, 9-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (6-19, 2-10 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (15-9, 9-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (6-19, 2-10 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on Central Arkansas after Stephon Payne III scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 73-64 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Bears are 6-5 in home games. Central Arkansas gives up 77.2 points and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

The Dolphins are 9-3 in conference matchups. Jacksonville scores 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Central Arkansas scores 69.8 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 70.8 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Layne Taylor is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bears. Cole McCormick is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robert McCray is averaging 16.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Dolphins. Zimi Nwokeji is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

