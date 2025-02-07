Central Arkansas faces North Florida following Mafua’s 24-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (16-6, 10-1 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-20, 0-11 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (16-6, 10-1 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-20, 0-11 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays North Florida after Leah Mafua scored 24 points in Central Arkansas’ 76-65 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys have gone 4-7 in home games. North Florida has a 3-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sugar Bears are 10-1 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas ranks sixth in the ASUN with 13.1 assists per game led by Bree Stephens averaging 2.9.

North Florida averages 62.8 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 61.0 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.0 per game North Florida allows.

The Ospreys and Sugar Bears match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaila Rougier is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 10.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Stephens is averaging 4.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Sugar Bears. Jade Upshaw is averaging 15.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 60.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 9-1, averaging 69.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.