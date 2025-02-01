Cent. Conn. St. wins 71-63 over Stonehill

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Jones’ 20 points helped Cent. Conn. St. defeat Stonehill 71-63 on Saturday. Jones also…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Jones’ 20 points helped Cent. Conn. St. defeat Stonehill 71-63 on Saturday.

Jones also added six rebounds and three steals for the Blue Devils (16-6, 7-2 Northeast Conference). Devin Haid scored 17 points and added five steals. Abdul Momoh finished 7 of 8 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

The Skyhawks (12-12, 4-5) were led by Louie Semona, who posted 20 points. Todd Brogna added 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Stonehill. Ethan Meuser also put up 11 points.

Cent. Conn. St. plays Thursday against Fairleigh Dickinson at home, and Stonehill visits LIU on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

