Cent. Conn. St. visits Chicago State after Jones’ 24-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (19-6, 10-2 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (4-23, 4-8 NEC)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -12.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces Chicago State after Jordan Jones scored 24 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 83-67 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Cougars are 3-5 on their home court. Chicago State is eighth in the NEC in team defense, allowing 79.1 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

The Blue Devils are 10-2 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. has a 7-4 record against opponents over .500.

Chicago State is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Chicago State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Forrest is averaging 12.6 points for the Cougars. Gabe Spinelli is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jones averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Devin Haid is shooting 48.6% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

