Cent. Conn. St. hosts Renninger and Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (17-3, 7-0 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-15, 5-3 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits Cent. Conn. St. after Ava Renninger scored 28 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 75-45 win over the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-6 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Knights have gone 7-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is the top team in the NEC giving up only 57.9 points per game while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 66.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 66.8 Cent. Conn. St. allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dagny Slomack is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 8.7 points. Belle Lanpher is averaging 24 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Renninger is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Knights. Teneisia Brown is averaging 14.3 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 70.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points.

