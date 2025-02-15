Castro scores 20 as George Washington beats Davidson 74-67

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Rafael Castro had 20 points in George Washington’s 74-67 win against Davidson on Saturday night. Castro…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Rafael Castro had 20 points in George Washington’s 74-67 win against Davidson on Saturday night.

Castro also had six rebounds for the Revolutionaries (17-9, 6-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Christian Jones scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. went 4 of 11 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Wildcats (15-10, 5-7) were led in scoring by Bobby Durkin, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Zach Laput added 17 points for Davidson. Reed Bailey finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

George Washington took an 18-6 lead in the first half with a 14-0 run. Led by seven first-half points from Castro, George Washington carried a 32-27 lead into the break. Castro’s free throw with 4:25 remaining in the second half gave George Washington the lead for good at 60-59.

Up next for George Washington is a Wednesday matchup with Saint Joseph’s at home, and Davidson hosts Loyola Chicago on Tuesday.

